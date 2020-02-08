Rough first round for Warriors

The Barbados Hilton Resort Warriors are having a tough first round of the Co-operators General Insurance Premier League Basketball Competition as they went down for the fourth loss of the season against KFC Orange 3 Pinelands, 96-68.

It was a grim sight at the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex as the Warriors took to the court, again without former star players Jamar Headley and Ricardo Touissant who remain unavailable. Pinelands showed no remorse against the badly undermanned side and laid out a welcome mat of a 28 point drubbing.

To be fair, the Warriors have new players and brought players up from their successful double crown 2nd Division team but they are a far cry from Premier League standards. The first quarter score stood at 27-17 to Pinelands and 53-30 at half-time. Pinelands with young Kiserian Adams, Rasheed Maynard and brothers Derion and Deroni Hurley pride themselves on good defence and transition and it was clear that the Warriors were powerless to stop it.

Pinelands had 25 points off the 24 turnovers coughed up by Warriors and 30 points via the fast-break route. In fact on three straight possessions Adams was at the end of fast-break finishes. He missed the first alley-hoop attempt, tossed by Maynard, then missed another dunk but finally cashed in with a one handed slam on the third. On each occasion, Adams had a broad highway to the hoop with only defence playing a part in the successful dunk.

The poor defence was glaring but perhaps due to a combination of fatigue and the “deer in headlights” syndrome by Warriors. The third quarter ended 74-46 and from there Pinelands were looking to see who could pull in a triple double in the game and with no real pressure or defiance, except from Kareem Farrel who picked up the chatter from the sideline, two players almost reached the mark on the final play.

Deroni Hurley had 7 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists with 54 seconds left in the game and Pinelands were working together to get him those last three points. Fouled on a three-point attempt, Hurley scored 2 of 3 from the line to only need one more point. Teammate Junior Moore fouled out to stop the clock and on the Warriors miss with 3.4 seconds remaining, a long pass from Maynard to Hurley saw him launch a trey at the buzzer but it rimmed out. That shot would have landed him a triple double along with Maynard who finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists in the game.

Those last 54 seconds were indeed the most exciting moments of the night but Derion Hurley and Adams top scored in the match up with 24 and 23 points respectively with Hurley sinking 5 treys. Nicholai Williams was the top player for Warriors with 22 points and 13 rebounds while Shaquan Newton netted 20 and grabbed 8. (AS)