Lashley lashes out at report

Madness!

This how Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, Stephen Lashley, described a recent media report which indicated that discussions were at “an early stage” within Government to compulsorily acquire Kensington Oval.

“I want to dispel some of what I call ‘mischief’ that has been put to the public in relation to Kensington,” he told Democratic Labour Party (DLP) members gathered for the “Facts” meeting held at Queen’s College.

“I consider the article to be madness… The purchase of Kensington can be only dismissed as being ridiculous, because of course not only has the Government, itself, invested already millions of dollars in Kensington, but the government owns a significant part of the real estate at Kensington Oval. So, it would be buying from itself, if in fact we were to take that story seriously.”

The Minister made it clear that Government is carefully reviewing the lease arrangements at Kensington Oval in preparation for a meeting with the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) on the future management of that sporting facility.

“The Kensington Oval arrangements, in relation to the lease, were by and large completed before we came to office,” he pointed out.

“By some twist of fate, we have a lease that creates, in my view, an unsustainable state of affairs in relation to the obligation on the government to expend an inordinate amount of money in its maintenance, in a way that creates a disequilibrium in relation to the responsibilities of the key partners at Kensington Oval.”

“Because of that, I believe KOMI – Kensington Oval Management Inc., the company established to manage the facility, is having to pay an estimated one million dollars a year, in maintenance alone. They have reported to me that there are some significant flaws in the design of Kensington that is going to require significant maintenance over the period…

“The reality is that we have got to get back to the drawing board in relation to creating a fairer position as it relates to the future management of this facility,” he explained.

Lashley further stressed that the Government of Barbados remains committed to cricket and to ensuring that the facilities are improved, and made available in particular for international matches. (TL)