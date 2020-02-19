Elliott Belgrave win boys’ title at Obadele Zone meet

Elliott Belgrave Primary fought off a challenge from St. Catherine’s Primary to win the Boys’ title at the 2020 National Primary Schools’ Athletics Championships Obadele Thompson Zone at the National Stadium yesterday.

Elliott Belgrave Primary finished with 152 points while St. Catherine’s Primary eventually finished with 120 points and had to settle for second place.

The lead changed hands a number of times between St. Catherine’s and Elliott Belgrave throughout the day with St. Catherine’s leading before the 200m and then Elliott Belgrave taking over afterwards with only the relays to go and never looking back.

They broke two relay records – one in the Under-11 4x100m relay with a time of 59.30 secs and then in the Under-9 4x100m relay with a time of 1:05.95.

Third place went to St. Mark’s with 114 points.

Raheem Myles from Trinity Academy blazed his way in Heat 3 of the Boys’ 80m Under-9 to set a new Obadele Thompson Zone record of 12.13 secs, replacing the old record of 12.22 secs set by Samuel Edwards in 2018. His heat was the fastest of the day as the top three finishers were Anahri Elliot from St. Mark’s finishing second in 12.91 secs and Dinero Jordan from St. Ambrose third in 12.95 secs in the timed finals.

Myles also went on to set a new record in the 150m Under-9 with a time of 23.57 secs to replace the ten-year-old record of 23.60 secs from 2009 set by Michael Patrick from Good Shepherd. He also went on to win the 100m in a time of 15.05 secs to capture the Victor Ludorum title with 30 points as well as the Under-9 Division title.

The other record breaker in the boys was Jordan Blackman from St. Luke’s Academy, who won the Under-11 Boys’ 300m in a time of 47.82 secs, replacing the old record of 48.29 secs which he set last year. Joshua Walrond from Elliott Belgrave was second in 48.52 secs and Isaiah Hall from Half Moon Fort was third in 48.78 secs.

Other Division champions on the day included Camron Belgrave from St. Luke’s with 18 points in the Under-7. He won the 50m and was second in the Triple jump.

Jordan Blackman, who set the record in the Under-11 300m, also placed third in the 100m and sixth in the 200m.

The Under-13 Champion was Jahkye Brewster from St. Margaret’s with 20 points. Brewster won the 100m and the 200m.

Boys’ Standings at NAPSAC Obadele Thompson Zone

Elliott Belgrave Primary – 152

St. Catherine’s Primary – 120

St. Mark’s Primary – 114

St. Bernard’s Primary – 90

Workman’s Primary – 89

St. Margaret’s Primary – 75

Trinity Primary – 66

St. James Primary – 61

Half Moon Fort – 59

St. Ambrose – 55

St. Luke’s Academy – 53