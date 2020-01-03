Youth advised to learn from challenges

Challenges come to make you stronger and to empower you.

That’s the message young motivational speaker Nyeeam “King Nahh” Hudson is sending to Barbadian youth who encounter difficulties, in the pursuit of their dreams. King Nahh, a fourteen year old motivational speaker from the USA who travels the world to deliver inspirational messages to young people, was recently in Barbados to attend Supreme Counselling for Personal Development’s Christmas Dinner and Prize Giving Ceremony for youth in local schools, who participate in its programme to gain valuable life skills, learn about bullying prevention and to benefit from mentorship.

King Nahh, who has travelled to places like Dubai, Mexico, Tanzania, Namibia and Johannesburg to speak to young people and who also uses the video-sharing platform YouTube and social media in general to inspire others, recently visited The Barbados Advocate with his father Lonnie Hudson, to share a bit more about the inspirational work he does to motivate and challenge youth to also strive to be entrepreneurs or whatever their heart desires.

“There are so many people out there who feel as if they can’t accomplish their dreams or they can’t make it out of their communities, that they can’t truly achieve great things, beyond themselves. However, I love to motivate people and let them know that they are capable of much more,” King Nahh said of his motivational journey to date.

Asked what his two key messages were for local youth, Nyeeam “King Nahh” Hudson who has written his first book “We Are All Kings – A Motivational Guide for Parents” and who has a second book on the way, shared the following.

“My first message to youth, is to really don’t follow what everybody else is doing. As young people, we tend to follow all the trends and expect to get popular off of following those trends, but really, it is about being unique and being special in your own way. So don’t worry about what the next person is doing, just continue to be you. A lot of people didn’t get popular because they did what somebody was doing, they did what was unique to them,” King Nahh remarked.

“My second message is to always believe in yourself, because in life, challenges will come and I think for my peers, being so young, they look at a challenge as something that is devastating and they want to quit, because a challenge came their way. But it’s really something that’s meant to make you stronger and empower you,” the young motivational speaker advised.

Shawn Clarke, CEO of Supreme Counselling for Personal Development meanwhile noted that having seen the reach of young King Nahh and the way he has inspired thousands via his YouTube channel and around the world speaking engagements, he was certain that his inspirational messages would resonate with youth here in Barbados and motivate them to also do something great with their lives.