worthy of honour

Almost 200 men and women of the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) were honoured yesterday as they were awarded medals for their service to the island and the region.

Delivering the feature address to the large gathering at Lingwood Hall, St. Ann’s Fort yesterday, Attorney General Dale Marshall congratulated the group, highlighting that their acts are worthy of recognition.

“The Barbados Defence Force is not merely an organisation with manpower for disaster relief. What the BDF is, is the defender of our nation. While some may assert that there are no external threats to Barbados, our Barbadian military is responsible for the preservation of a safe and peaceful environment in Barbados, which is conducive for national development,” he said.

The Award of the Meritorious Service Medal went to Lieutenant Commander John Euclid Mapp, who led the first response fire fighting team to the fire at Glendairy Prison during the 2005 uprising.

Telling the media he was humbled by the honour, Mapp, who has been a member of the force for 25 years, insisted that the BDF has a role to play in today’s Barbados.

“It is a necessity in this country. I know as time goes on you will always need a BDF, whether it is local operations or assisting the region or further afield,” he stressed.

Other awards handed out included; the Services Medal of Honour, Efficiency Decoration and the Efficiency Medal and General Service Medal.