WELL PLEASED!

BARBADOS is pleased with the development of the US-Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act, which was adopted by the US House of Representatives just one year ago.

Acting Prime Minister Richard Sealy noted that in a relatively short time the legislation was enacted by the President of the United States last December, and the Department of State has delivered on the mandate contained in the legislation to prepare a multi-year strategy, which was released on June 19.

As he delivered remarks at the 241st anniversary of the independence of the United States of America, at the US Embassy, Wildey, St Michael, Sealy said Barbados looks forward to the roll out of the specific initiatives contained in the strategy.

“We are especially pleased that the strategy reflects much of the inputs that were shared through the consultative process involving diplomatic representatives from the region and Caribbean Diaspora groups in the United States.

“Your Government can count on Barbados to participate in the regional effort to implement this strategy, about which we have high expectations.

“Both the Caribbean and the United States stand to benefit from this forward thinking bi-partisan initiative, which is the first of its kind for any region to be executed under the new US Administration,” he said.

The Acting Prime Minister added that the strategy’s six areas of focus includes security, prosperity, energy, diplomatic engagement, education and health, which are consistent, in large measure, with areas of strategic importance for Barbados.

“Its recommendation for annual political dialogue between the US and our region will call for regular high-level political consultations, focusing on all aspects of cooperation and, I believe, it will result in a better understanding of each other and on the peculiar concerns and differentiated challenges we face.

“In particular, Barbados looks forward to the early convening of the Regional Trade and Investment conference highlighted in the strategy. I am confident that this single event will generate significant economic interest and could mobilise resources and ideas to our mutual benefit,” Sealy said.

Meanwhile, in addressing the gathering, Ambassador of the United States of America to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Linda Taglialatela, who also made reference to the Strategic Act, said the U.S Embassy continue to work in tandem with governments in the region to dismantle trafficking and terrorist networks, enhance maritime security, confront violent crime, and increase the sharing of threat information among countries.

“On that point, I commend the Barbados Defence Force for the truly successful execution of Tradewinds 2017.

“This joint security exercise involving 19 nations was a perfect example of our robust and effective partnerships that prepare us to respond to any threat or event,” Ambassador Taglialatela said. (AH)