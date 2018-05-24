Voters go to polls

BARBADIANS will go to the polls today to choose a government to handle its affairs for the next five years.

In what will be a historic election, over 130 candidates will be vying for seats in the 30-seat Lower House, with the prospect of either a third term for the incumbent Democratic Labour Party (DLP) under Prime Minister the Right Honorable Freundel Stuart; or the election of the first female Prime Minister, in leader of the Opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP), Mia Mottley; or the emergence of another political party, either the United Progressive Party (UPP) under Lynette Eastmond, or the Solutions Barbados party under Grenville Phillips. Also in the mix is the Barbados Integrity Movement (BIM), under Neil Holder.

The reality of so many political parties, in addition, to a number of Independent candidates, makes for an unpredictable election. With no public polling available, turnout as usual will determine the result of the election. Which party has convinced its supporters to come out to the polls today?

The poll has come after the most recent session of Parliament expired in early March and will feature some interesting match-ups. Prime Minister Stuart will face an eagerly anticipated contest from first-time challenger Kirk Humphrey in St. Michael South, while Opposition Leader Mia Mottley will face new DLP St. Michael North-East candidate Patrick Todd, who is the former City of Bridgetown M.P., but lost that seat to current BLP incumbent for the City, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bostic, who faces DLP candidate Henderson Williams. Both Bostic and Williams will have to navigate a crowded field in the City, with UPP Leader Lynette Eastmond contesting the seat after not having success in the St. Phillip West constituency. Independent candidate Natalie Harewood, is also contesting the seat as an Independent.

With the recent Parliament, at start of the previous term in 2013 being split 16-14 between the two main parties (DLP and BLP), the fight for control of the Lower Chamber will be intense. The BLP will be defending a number of seats which it captured in 2013, but still face challenges from the DLP. In addition to the City of Bridgetown seat, St. Michael South East is shaping up to be a titanic battle between incumbent Santia Bradshaw, who won the seat narrowly in 2013, by just ten votes, facing off against former Pinelands Creative Workshop (PCW) head Rodney Grant, who is leading the DLP charge in the competitive seat. Of interest, is the fact that Bradshaw has been supported by former DLP candidate Patrick Tannis, who lost the DLP nomination to Grant. Grant, is being supported by former three-time representative Hamilton Lashley, who defeated Bradshaw’s father, Delisle for the seat. This seat is expected to be a close contest.

BLP incumbent Trevor Prescod is facing a tough battle from new DLP candidate Nicholas Alleyne, who is well-known in the constituency. St. Michael East has been competitive in the last two election cycles and is expected to remain that way.

St. James Central is also competitive with BLP incumbent Kerrie Symmonds facing off with DLP challenger George Connolly, in a seat which has changed hands every election since its creation in 2003. Symmonds has the unique distinction of winning the seat, then losing and then narrowly regaining it. Add UPP’s Wendell Callendar to the mix, in what is a crowded field of six candidates.

St. George South features another huge clash. Considered a bell-weather seat, Incumbent BLP representative Dwight Sutherland will have his hands full fending off former M.P. Dr. Esther Byer-Suckoo. Sutherland bested Suckoo in 2013 and should have a tough fight on his hands.

St. Michael North looks interesting with long-time BLP incumbent Ronald Toppin facing off against DLP first-timer Kim Tudor, plus Maria Phillips of the UPP and Angela Gibbs of Solutions Barbados. The Barbados Labour Party has shown renewed attention in the seat, which could indicate a degree of anxiety.

St. Michael Central looks competitive as usual with DLP incumbent Steve Blackett tackling BLP’s Arthur Holder, while St. Michael West has DLP incumbent Michael Carrington tackling former M.P. Reverend Joseph Atherley and BIM head, Neil Holder among others.

St. Michael South Central has DLP incumbent Richard Sealy facing new BLP Candidate Marsha Caddle, plus former BLP M.P. now UPP candidate David Gill. Gill and Sealy had significant close battles for this seat, so this one bears watching.

Christ Church West will be interesting. With former BLP representative Dr. Maria Agard (now UPP) not in the running, it is effectively a straight fight between BLP candidate William Duguid and former M.P. for the constituency, and DLP candidate Verla DePeiza, who narrowly lost the seat in 2013.

Christ Church South sees DLP incumbent John Boyce facing off with Ralph Thorne of the BLP; in Christ Church East, DLP incumbent Dr. Denis Lowe will once again tackle BLP’s Wilfred Abrahams. BLP Economic Adviser Ryan Straughn will tackle Ronald Jones in Christ Church East Central, with DLP’s Stephen Lashley tackling the BLP’s Adrian Forde.

This is the first election in over 30 years which will not feature a Thompson on the ballot in St. John. With Mara Thompson opting not to run, DLP General Secretary now candidate George Pilgrim will seek to keep the DLP stronghold safe from the challenge of BLP’s Charles Griffith. Former BLP Candidate Hudson Griffith is representing the UPP in the fight, as well as DLP Member now Independent candidate Leroy McClean.