UWI honours 70 outstanding graduates

As part of the 70th anniversary celebrations of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill Campus, a special ceremony was held yesterday to honour 70 of the institution’s most accomplished alumni.

Professor V Eudine Barriteau, Principal and Pro Vice-Chancellor of the UWI Cave Hill campus, revealed that a committee worked independently to deliver the final list, which includes several dignitaries from Barbados and the wider region who have been recognised for their contributions to regional governments, the medical field, education and economic development. Some included in the seventy were also recognised posthumously.

Three former Prime Ministers of Barbados were named amongst the honourees – The Right Honourable Owen Arthur, the late David Thompson and The Right Honourable Freundel Stuart – as well as Governor General of Barbados, Her Excellency Dame Sandra Mason, and Chief Justice of Barbados, Sir Marston Gibson.

“By now, the campus and the wider local and regional communities are well aware that from January this year, The University of the West Indies embarked on a year-long journey of celebration to mark the UWI’s 70th year of existence,” Barriteau told those gathered in The Quadrangle of the Main Campus.

“It is no coincidence that we have chosen today, officially recognised as University Day, to honour these special alumni on the occasion of our 70th anniversary. After all, we are an academy of higher learning first and foremost. In fact, according to the Times Higher Education Survey, The UWI is first in the region and ranked among the top five per cent of the best universities in the world. Our alumni epitomise all that we hold significant in producing the ideal UWI graduate. Their work and their social worth are valuable gifts to our societies and countries,” she further commented.

“This final list of seventy is by no means an indication that the UWI believes these persons to be the only outstanding graduates emerging from this hallowed hill. We are proud of and value all of our graduates. We know that they are located in spaces where they have made, and continue to make, impactful contributions to their households, their neighbourhoods and communities, their countries, and indeed to this region and the world. We are extremely pleased to have many of our graduates making positive interventions in the regional, international arena. They are standing on platforms where they are not only ambassadors of their respective home countries, but poised as ambassadors of the UWI and the Caribbean. Among them are Prime Ministers, Presidents, Governors General, judges, educators, trade unionists, clerics, musicians, medics, artists, entrepreneurs, housewives and activists,” the Principal and Pro Vice-Chancellor added.

Former prime minister of St Lucia, Dr. Kenny Anthony spoke on behalf of the honourees, whilst a special congratulatory message from Prime Minister of Barbados, The Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, who was unable to attend due to a number of meetings, was read ahead of the presentations.

A special unveiling of the plaques bearing the names of all the seventy alumni also served as a highlight of the event. (RSM)