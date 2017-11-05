Updates coming to BL&P system

The Barbados Light and Power Company Limited’s efforts to update the metering infrastructure of its customers should see all its meters switched out by 2019, and with that change will come technology to allow customers to better track their usage.

That’s according to Roger Blackman, Managing Director at the Barbados Light and Power Company Limited (BL&P). He made mention of these updates as he addressed the Barbados Employers’ Confederation’s Annual General Meeting Luncheon at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre yesterday.

Blackman revealed that the new meters will also allow BL&P to know straight away when and where the power supply is off, so that they can respond and rectify the situation.

“By the end of this year I think we will be around 50,000 meters, and by 2019 all 130,000 meters on the network would have changed. The significance of that is that when that infrastructure is in place, we will have line of sight from a central control centre to every home on the island. So when electricity goes off you know immediately and you can position it and show it on a map. Each customer can see themselves potentially on a map, which is part of the GIS [geographic information system] systems that we are building; and you know exactly which customers are off, in which areas,” he said.

The BL&P official made the comments as he stated that they are hopeful that the meters can all be in place by the first quarter of 2019. But, he made it clear that they are not waiting until every single customer is connected to start rolling out the services that the infrastructure allows. His comments came as he revealed that the communication infrastructure for the system, which will collect the data from the meters and send it to the central point, is already in place.

With that in mind, the managing director added that the days of interim bills are numbered. He disclosed that once the system is in place, they will be able to bill customers every month for what they have utilised. Moreover, he said that customers, through an app on their mobile device or computer, will also be able to log on and see what their consumption is on a day-by-day basis. Blackman further added that the BL&P will be able to post information on any outages, which customers will be able to access via the app as well.

“That’s the future that we see, that’s what we are building out now, that is what the infrastructure that we are putting in place at the moment will facilitate going forward,” he indicated. (JRT)