UK committed to helping small island developing states

The Caribbean is again being assured that even though the United Kingdom (UK) is breaking ties with the Europe Union (EU), it remains committed to creating a stable business environment and trading relations which will help to address the challenges faced by small island developing states.

So says Stephen Kossoff, Head, Department for International Development (DFID) Caribbean and UK Executive Director for the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). He made the comments while delivering remarks during the opening ceremony of the CARICOM Workshop on World Trade Organisation (WTO) Issues, which is taking place at the Savannah Beach Hotel until Friday.

“We are really pleased that in line with the withdrawal agreement reached between the EU and the UK, the terms of current trading arrangements will remain unchanged during the implementation period, which as I am sure you know will run between the end of January and December 2020. And we particularly look forward to bringing the new CARIFORUM/UK EPA, which many countries in the region have now signed up to and ratified into effect once the EU’s arrangement ceases to apply to the UK,” he said.

Meanwhile, turning his attention to the World Trade Organisation, Kossoff said it must be all hands on deck as they seek to strengthen and improve the WTO, in an effort to make it fit for purpose for the 21st century. He added that WTO reform cannot and should not be left up to “a small handful of large countries with resources to dominate discussions both inside and outside the WTO”. To that end, he said it is for that reason that the UK has been so committed to levelling the playing field through their work with the Trade Advocacy Fund (TAF), of which he noted this week’s workshop is a part.

“...The UK is providing up to 16 million pounds for TAF2 [Trade and Investment Advocacy Fund] over six years to provide advice and support to build negotiation capacity across developing countries. But this is only a part of what we are doing to improve trade in the Caribbean, through our wider DFID Caribbean portfolio we are providing other trade related benefits to countries in the region,” he said.

The DFID representative said this includes support for Compete Caribbean, a programme implemented by the Inter-American Development Bank. According to him, to date that initiative has created over 6 000 jobs, unlocked access to new domestic and export markets and supports the development of small businesses to become more competitive.

“We are also in the process right now of developing options to provide support for the region to help effectively implement the EPA, both as an existing EU member state and when we have left the EU. We want to ensure that businesses in both within the Caribbean and the EU are maximising the benefit of these agreements,” he said.

