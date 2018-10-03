MINISTER of Transport and Works Michael Lashley is making it clear that there is no law that states that motorists must get out of their vehicles to use their cellular phones.

It is quite okay for drivers to carefully pull off the road and use their mobile devices, he assured.

On Thursday, during a press briefing on the recent Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2017, Head of the Traffic Division, Acting Assistant Superintendent Ronald Stanford, in response to a question posed by a journalist on the use of cellular phones whilst driving, informed that motorists should exit their vehicles before attempting to use a hand-held device.

That statement created a stir in Barbados, as many Barbadians took to social media to voice their concerns about what they saw as an “unreasonable” and “confusing” rule.

However, speaking during a press conference yesterday morning, Minister Lashley stated that his Ministry was not in agreement with what was articulated by the representative of the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF).

The Road Traffic (Amendment) Act and Regulations 2017-26 was proclaimed on December 11 last year and published in the Official Gazette on December 28. According to the new rules, acts such as driving with a cellular phone to the ear and having a conversation, and using an ear piece or headset to have a cellular phone conversation while driving are not allowed. However, motorists are permitted to use the Bluetooth feature without the headset.

Anyone found guilty of breaking the rules could face the maximum penalty of $2 000, or 18 months’ imprisonment, or both.

“We believe that if someone driving a vehicle receives a call from a cellular phone and decides to pull off the road, thereby observing all precautions, and of course, adhering to all safety precautions, that that person is within the sphere of the law and that it is not the intent of the legislation to penalise that person.

“The intent of the legislation is to deal with that driver who is on the highway, on the roadway, and using your cellular phone. If someone pulls off the road, engine is running, that person is not impeding traffic, not obstructing traffic . . .” Lashley explained.

The Minister reminded that the Amendment was indeed necessary against the background that there have been a significant number of reports and information from stakeholders, regarding accidents being caused due to distracted driving.

Noting that his Ministry will continue to work with all stakeholders, including the RBPF, to ensure that the Amendments to the Road Traffic Act are carefully and efficiently implemented, Lashley, an attorney-at-Law, said that no reasonable judicial system, or law enforcement official, would penalise a roaduser for pulling off the road to use their cellular phone.

“I want to assure all roadusers that we have spoken with members of the Royal Barbados Police Force, we will seek to have further consultations with them, and this matter, from today, I believe, is resolved and we will continue to work with the stakeholders.

“I am not here to knock any statement from the Royal Barbados Police Force, we are here to work with them. Of course, where there is a challenge, we will sit down as stakeholders and work it out,” he said.

Following the Minister’s press conference, the RBPF, Public Relations Officer, Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler, issued a media release stating that the Force had reviewed Assistant Superintendent Stanford’s response.

“A driver does not have to exit the vehicle to use a hand-held device. The driver is permitted to draw up the vehicle in a safe manner on a road or highway and make use of the cellular phone without infringing the Road Traffic Act,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Minister Lashley indicated that the Government Information Service (GIS) has been rolling out a campaign to educate the public about the Amendments to the Road Traffic Act. (AH)

