TOURISM INJECTION

BARBADOS is gearing up to inject millions into its vital tourism product to keep it pumping.

Several of the island’s tourist attractions, including historic Bridgetown, will receive a facelift through the Bds$40 million National Tourism Programme.

The Programme will be executed by the Ministry of Tourism and International Transport, utilising an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan in the sum of US$20 million, with the objective of reviving the tourism industry with focus on increasing tourism revenue through three components.

Giving an overview of this project at a town hall meeting, held at the Solidarity House recently, Director of Research and Planning at the Ministry of Tourism & International Transport, Francia Jordan, said component one includes the diversification of Barbados’ tourism products to consolidate the number of visitors from traditional source markets, while attracting new segments in key geographical markets, based on a sound understanding of demand determinants and preferences.

She said component two includes updating and improving marketing strategies, particularly in relation to online channels, in a coordinated way with the private sector to rejuvenate Barbados’ tourism branding and promote the new products proposed.

Meanwhile, component three includes optimising the use of public funding for airlift support, based on recommendations from studies conducted according to allocations by country and assigning mechanisms.

Based on discussions at the inaugural meeting held between the Government of Barbados and an IDB mission team, a number of products, extracted from

the Barbados Tourism Master Plan 2014-2023, were proposed for inclusion in the Programme.

During that mission and a subsequent mission, tours of Bridgetown, including the Bridgetown Port and the Garrison to Oistins corridor were conducted to assist the consultants in the development of the proposals for the new tourism products.

The preliminary findings of the consultants were subjected to robust discussion to ensure that the proposed products be addressed the challenges faced by the tourism sector and that they built upon the recommendations of the Tourism Master Plan.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister of Tourism and International Transport Richard Sealy, highlighted the importance of the Programme and its potential to give Barbados’ economy a major boost. He thanked IDB for working with the country to diversity its tourism offerings.

“It is also in many respects a trendsetter. Other Caribbean countries are looking also to develop similar programmes with the IAB,” Sealy said.

It is being proposed that the Old Town Hall Building will be used as a Visitor Centre, to play an important role in selling tourism in Barbados.

The centre will provide information on Barbados to long-stay visitors and cruise ship passengers, book and reserve services for specific events, cultural products and related offers, present a visual overview of Bridgetown based on interpretive themes, purchase experiences designed for disabled visitors and purchase tickets for guided tours of The City.

A Tourist Urban Route: Accessibility Plan, Urban Enhancement and Improvement in the Historic City which is also being proposed, will include the development of a tour route in the environs of Bridgetown, focussing on sites connected to the World Heritage Property; improvement in sidewalks and accessibility particularly for the physically challenged, installation of interpretive signage for persons with mobility, sight or hearing challenges; installation of benches within Bridgetown; and installation of public washrooms.

It is also being proposed that the Barbados Museum will be renewed through the Programme, and will involve infrastructural work related to car park and accessibility improvements.

Additionally, there will also be an Oistins Waterfront Improvement and Upgrading Project.

The IDB has contracted Design Collaborative to prepare final designs for the first two projects, including the Visitor Centre and Tourist Urban Route. The Town Hall Meeting is one of the requirements that there is public consultation in accordance with the requirements of the Town Planning Department before the project is submitted to the IDB’s Board of Directors for consideration.

Robert O’Neal, Design Collaborative presented an overview on the initial projects. (AH)