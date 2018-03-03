Tiny tots celebrate Africa Day

“I am blessed every day of my life” was the song that students of Kidz Come First Learning Centre and Daycare sang as they celebrated Africa Day yesterday.

The students expressed great interest as their dance education instructor, Tyrone, and class teacher, Stephanie Neblett, led them through their dance routines as part of their yearly Black History Month activities.

“I like to incorporate the teachings in the classroom into dance education,” Tyrone told The Barbados Advocate, “Teaching the future generation about past history.”

He uses the vertical line of expression and applies it to music to get the children to associate classroom teachings with the music.