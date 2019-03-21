Tax refunds coming, says pm

MORE than 63 000 Barbadian households as well as 1 700 businesses will be getting back outstanding refunds totalling millions of dollars.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced yesterday that this one-off payment will cost the Government $39 million, and that since it represents a debt owing to taxpayers, this payment will not only put cash into pockets but keep the country on track with its debt reduction targets.

However, to receive refunds, individuals need to go to the BRA website or office and fill out a simple form. She also promised that the sum payments for pensioners will be made on March 29.

According to her, amounts above $1 000 will be repaid in full over the course of the next three years as and when cash flows allow. “In total, the last government held back $108 million of taxpayers’ money. In three years’ time we would we would have paid back every last cent,” Mottley assured.

“In total, non reimbursement of overpayments of VAT and corporation taxes by companies from 2011-2016 reached a staggering $166 million,” she said.

“As with personal income tax refunds, these payments will directly reduce our debt and in addition to boosting growth in our economy, lower our debt levels, which will support our credit ratings.”

Ms Mottley said that these are one-off payments to taxpayers, timed to help transition the economy from stabilisation to growth.

“We expect that this tax relief will pull the economy out of the contraction we saw last year. Against this background we look forward to a resumption of growth in 2020.”

