Take asthma seriously

Whether asthma symptoms are mild, moderate or severe, they need to be taken seriously.

In fact, Dr. Vincent Hutchinson, a Barbadian Paediatrician, Immunologist and Allergist, is calling on parents to learn more about this chronic disease of the lungs.

“I think that parents need to know exactly what is asthma. They need to know that once you have the diagnosis, you have to try to control it and use the medications that are shown to be effective and safe,” he stressed.

Having worked at Harlem Hospital in New York for 40 years, Dr. Hutchinson is now retired and lending his expertise to the Asthma Association of Barbados, which since 1990 has been improving the quality of life of asthma sufferers and their families through education and sensitisation on the treatment and control.

He recently shared with The Barbados Advocate that over the years he has noticed parents’ unwillingness to accept the diagnosis of asthma.

According to him, there is a lot of denial. “Then what happens is that they do not follow the physician’s recommendation on the treatments or what to do to control the asthma. So subsequently the child may get recurring asthma attacks, which may cause hospitalisation, emergency room visits or days absent from school.”

While there is no “cure” for asthma, there is effective treatment allowing persons to lead an as normal and active life as possible. This includes being able to exercise.

“We try to impress upon all children and their parents that they have to exercise – that way they improve the lung function. Some of the greatest athletes in the world have been bad asthmatics… You can participate in activities; you don’t have to be left behind,” Dr. Hutchinson said.

Dr. Angela Jennings, Paediatrician at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), further explained that an individual still has asthma even though they may start to feel fine and have no symptoms.

“A lot of times when persons are well, they don’t remember to take the asthma medication, because they are not feeling ill. But you always have asthma; it’s always there with you. The importance really comes down to educating both the parent and child about what this illness is and how best we can work together to make them as symptom free as possible.”

Dr. Jennings believes not a lot of people are accessing the wealth information available at the Asthma Association of Barbados.

“If there is one thing that we really want to emphasise, is the importance of the Asthma Association and how it can help in the day to day living with asthma,” she stressed.

Ambassador Kirk Brown

Kirk Brown recognises the vital role of the Asthma Association of Barbados, and is ready to bring their work to the fore in his role as Ambassador.

The Entrepreneur, DJ, Actor and Artiste struggled with asthma from an infant, and spent many years in and out of the hospital.

“They described it as from the environment because I was actually born at home, two months premature on our floor… I had jaundice, bronchitis, bronchial asthma and I spent the next 14 years basically living in the hospital. I can recall having exams at school and going back to the hospital for observation. Going home late nights and first thing in the morning checking in.”

However, today Brown leads a normal, active life. “I have been an entertainer for 10 years and I have never been sick since then; never had a sick day, never missed a performance… I changed my diet, picked up swimming, and I started to do a lot of reading on building lung capacity and on diet.”

As Ambassador, he will also be calling on fellow entertainers who are struggling with asthma to come on board.

“It would be great for them to come share their experiences and maybe encourage persons to come spend some more time with the Asthma Association. The expertise is here and I find that it is not fully utilised”.

The Asthma Association, led by Rosita Pollard, functions as a support group, and takes part in many health fairs and exhibitions demonstrating the correct use of the Asthma inhaler, the Spacing Device, the Peak Flow Meter and also performs Peak Flow readings for asthmatics. (TL)