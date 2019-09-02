Students rewarded for their honesty

It is said that honesty is the best policy, and yesterday the honest deed of four pupils of the Reynold Weekes Primary School was highlighted and applauded during full assembly.

The students – Class 2 pupil, Jahrone Forde; Jaquon Blackman-Gittens, Nathan Leon-Blackman and his twin sister, Natalia Leon-Blackman of Class 3 –

were the toast of the school.

Earlier this week, the students found a wallet belonging to Reginald Jones while at the bus stop. They handed over this wallet and all of its contents to a nearby snack vendor who returned it to the owner.

For this act, they were congratulated by the Reynold Weekes Primary School Principal, Anderson Bishop, the entire school, Jones and his wife Sanita, and charter member of Optimist Club of Barbados and Optimist Chairperson, Ann Sealy, during assembly.

Each pupil also received a trophy and a special token from Jones as well as a certificate of merit from the school.

Speaking during the proceedings, District Education Officer, Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Hyacinth Griffith commended the students and their parents as well as the school, encouraging them to “please follow the excellent examples of your peers”.

Similarly encouraging them to do this was the principal. He said their action “is an excellent demonstration of the kind of society that we must seek to build in Barbados. I encourage you the students of Reynold Weekes Primary, other schools in Barbados and the youth of this beautiful country to demonstrate the honesty and respect which these students showed by returning the lost property to its owner.”

In an interview with the media, the four students shared their delight at being celebrated for their good deed. They also said they were glad that Jones got his wallet back. (MG)