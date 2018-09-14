Students get classroom makeover thanks to ICBL

THE Class 3 students of St Mark’s Primary School, Blades Hill, St Philip were pleasantly surprised when they returned to school on Monday to find their classroom had a new look, thanks to the Insurance Corporation Barbados Limited (ICBL).

According to their teacher, Samantha Williams, the students were smiling brightly when they walked into the classroom to commence the 2018-2019 school year and saw that the walls were freshly painted, a backsplash was installed, and a new cupboard was in place, thanks to the project funded by the insurance company.

The work was done over the summer vacation.

“It was a pleasant surprise. Yes, I knew it was happening, but I didn’t know the colours that they would have used. And so it has brightened up the place and it makes me feel good to be in the classroom as a teacher.

“The students were surprised because I didn’t tell them in case it didn’t happen…Plus this is newest classroom on the block when compared to the other classrooms,” Williams said.

The teacher, who was especially pleased with her new cupboard, said that while ICBL has promised to keep working with the school, she is hoping that “it is a promise that is kept.

“ICBL is the first corporate business that has shown this type of interest in the school. Other businesses have donated stuff for graduations, but ICBL took it to a whole other level and they have promised to keep helping the school,” Williams said.

ICBL also donated lunch bags to the students.

(AH)