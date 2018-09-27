SINCE last night, Barbadians have been bracing for the early effects of Tropical Storm Kirk, which is expected to continue an assault on the island today.

On its track, the centre of Kirk is anticipated to pass approximately 50 miles to the north of Barbados between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. today. As a result, all public schools will be closed, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education.

In the 5 p.m. bulletin issued by the Barbados Meteorological Services yesterday, it was noted that Kirk was centred approximately 260 miles east of Barbados with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph, with tropical-storm force winds extending outward up to 115 miles to the northeast and 90 miles to the southeast of the centre.

Wind speeds were expected to increase last night with sustained surface winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to storm force winds expected to spread across the island today.

According to the advisory, little change in strength is forecast until Tropical Storm Kirk crosses the Lesser Antilles late today.

“In addition, pockets of heavy rains, period of rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected. Rainfall accumulations of at least 2 to 4 inches are possible between today and tomorrow morning. Some flash-flooding is likely in low-lying areas, thus, residents are urged to be on the alert and take all necessary precautions.”

The bulletin also warned that low lying coastlines around the island will be particularly vulnerable at times of high tide. Large waves and dangerous rip-tides can be expected. “These will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators and fishermen. Sea-bathers and other users of the sea area also advised to stay out of the water. A high-surf advisory and small-craft warning is in effect until 6 a.m. on Monday October 1.

As news quickly spread on social media platforms early yesterday morning that Barbados was under a Storm Warning, Barbadians appeared to be calm, for the most part going about their daily routine, at schools and places of business.

However, the fire was lit under their feet sometime in the mid-morning and afternoon when heavy rainfall and some gusty winds started to affect sections the island. Supermarkets and gas stations became extremely busy as persons made last-minute preparations for the Tropical Storm which on Saturday was then an area of low pressure in the far eastern Atlantic which was upgraded to Tropical Storm Kirk on Saturday.

By noon on Monday Kirk had which had degenerated into a Tropical Depression, then became a Tropical Wave. However met officials cautioned that the tropical wave was likely to undergo some fluctuations in intensity as it continued westerly to the Lesser Antilles and was being monitored for any re-development.

On Wednesday morning, Barbadians were being warned that the tropical wave had regenerated into a Tropical Storm some 470 miles off Barbados.

Along with Barbados, Tropical Storm warnings were issued for St. Lucia, Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 36 hours. (JH)