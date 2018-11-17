Social Justice Committee set up

Government has created a Social Justice Committee.

Word of this has come from Colin Jordan, Minister of Labour and Social Partnership Relations.

Speaking yesterday morning at the Civil Society and Government Dialogue on Creating an Enabling Policy and Legislative Environment for NGOs, held at the Courtyard by Marriott, he disclosed that this committee – which is one of their manifesto promises – was recently approved by Cabinet.

He said that it will seek to ensure that non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and civil society organisations (CSOs) become part of the discussion and decision making process at the national level.

“We’ve spoken for a number of years about the need for the internationally accepted tripartite arrangement which we call the Social Partnership to be expanded to include other organisations that are critical to the development of our country. Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Social Justice Committee, and this committee comprises representation from a number of Civil Society organisations, including BANGO [Barbados Association of Non-Governmental Organisations]. Social justice, the aim of this committee, is both a goal and a process, to ensure equity or a certain level of equality among us all,” he indicated.

Jordan further told the gathering of NGO and CSO representatives gathered that the goal of the Social Justice Committee is to assist in efforts to create a society where no one is marginalised, where there are opportunities available to all, and where all persons are physically and psychologically safe and secure.

“Its main objective will therefore be to consider and make recommendations to Government, directly [and] sometimes through the Social Partnership on issues of social justice,” he stated.

Minister Jordan’s comments came as he said that involvement in the Social Justice Committee would allow NGO and CSO practitioners to have their say on issues that are of critical concern to them and which may require consultation and dialogue beyond their organisation, and perhaps civil society as a whole.

With that in mind, he gave those present the assurance that once such matters are identified and discussed, where consensus or decisions are reached, they will be actioned.

The Labour and Social Partnership Relations Minister’s comments came as he said that his Ministry will continue to foster an environment for the protection of human rights, workers’ rights and decent work, not just to fulfil Sustainable Development Goals, or to fulfil obligations which we have signed onto with the International Labour Organisation, but because it is the right thing to do.

“A government has to protect human rights, a government has to protect workers’ rights and a government has to provide opportunities for decent and fulfilling work. Appropriate legislation will be enacted to offer further protection for all persons,” he stated.

To that end, he revealed that his Ministry is in the process of finalising work on the Employment (Prevention of Discrimination) Bill. (JRT)