Sissons aiming for best in class

CREATING a paint store that would be the best in class and adhere to international standards, is what ANSA McAl is aiming for.

This is coming from Export Manager of ANSA Coatings Limited, Claire Johnson, who delivered remarks at the official opening of this store recently.

She said that they are also looking at maintaining the effervescence of which the Caribbean is known for.

“Our intention is to create a retail outlet that is best in class, of international standards in terms of look, feel and service level, while, however, maintaining the vibrancy and flair of the Caribbean. We do this by remaining restless, always challenging the status quo, being passionate about delivering excellence and creating constant value for all our stakeholders. Imagination, initiative, resilience and boundless energy are always welcomed in our operations.”

The Export Manager said that this is the main reason why they decided to partner with H. Jason Jones, and they would be offering them all of the support that they require in order to make this paint store the success that they envision it can be.

“This is why we partnered with H. Jason Jones and have welcomed you with open arms to our ANSA Coatings, an extended ANSA McAl family. Be assured of the Group’s unwavering support, and we fully endorse your trust to find new locations to expand our colour shop operations in this beautiful country.”

Johnson stated that they have a wide cross section of paint products, and more than 1 200 colours to choose from.

“Sissons has been manufacturing and distributing premium paint and coatings in the Caribbean since 1956. The brand covers a wide spectrum of decorative, wood finish, primers and speciality coatings, including our weather guard exterior emulsion, super matt emulsion, non-drip ceiling white, super gloss oil paint, varnishes, wood stains and sanding sealers, as well as our concrete and gypsum primers, aqua based products and road marking paint. Our fan deck has over 1 200 colours to choose from, and we can match any colour, from any surface and all competitors.”