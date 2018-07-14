short-staffed

Numerous challenges, including an inadequate staff complement, are getting in the way of the Auditor General’s Office doing its job.

In fact, Auditor General Leigh Trotman says the reduced staff, with some 23 unfilled posts, has caused some government entities not to be audited as they should. Such has been highlighted in the 2017 Auditor General’s Report which was laid in the House of Assembly earlier this week. In the 186-page document signed by Trotman, he said the vacancies exist at all levels in the Office and while some action is being taken to fill them, with the Ministries of Civil Service and Finance both doing their part, providing the staff positions and finances needed respectively, the process is too long and too drawn out.

He contends that the Audit Office should not be in such a position, while noting that in many other jurisdictions, the Audit Office has a level of independence such that it can recruit and train its own staff.

Putting the case for greater autonomy, the Auditor General said as a general rule an audit office should not be reliant for resources on an entity it audits, a matter he explained, that has been discussed extensively at meetings of the Public Accounts Committee, and which the Committee has accepted is intolerable.

“Members of the Committee have in the past indicated a readiness to assist the Office, and accept the need for it having greater autonomy. I look forward to the necessary changes being made to allow the Office to have the responsibility for administering its own affairs, within the necessary accountability framework, in the years ahead,” he added.

Trotman, who has on previous occasions voiced his concerns about the staffing deficits, said the situation has gotten worse. He lamented that the Office as it is currently staffed does not have the manpower to carry out its work in an effective manner, as required by the Constitution and the Financial Management and Audit Act.

“One of the greatest challenges being faced by my Office is having a cadre of audit officers who can effectively discharge their duties as auditors in a timely and professional manner. In order to facilitate this, there needs to be a timely recruitment of suitably qualified officers who are then provided with the requisite training,” he wrote in the report.

Trotman added that his Office has responsibility for the audit of all ministries, departments and agencies of Government, including large complex issues like the National Insurance Department, and he maintained that if they are to function effectively and efficiently, recruitment and training of staff have got to be tackled.

“There are not enough members of staff to audit ministries and departments, and this has resulted in some agencies not being audited for several years, which is not satisfactory. The Office also does not have enough senior staff to adequately supervise various groups, or perform such tasks as quality reviews and training. Some of the officers have to perform their roles and assist with other tasks, and this includes the Auditor General,” he added.

The comments came as he noted that in respect of their work, the training required takes considerable time and a major challenge they face is that they do not, as other departments do, have access to a trained pool of replacement workers when there is a vacancy.

“… This situation needs to be appreciated,” he added.

According to Trotman, while the Office was allocated two senior positions for two years, no one was assigned to the positions. He is therefore contending that the Office’s recruitment process needs to be reassessed, to allow for filling of vacant posts in a timely fashion. (JRT)