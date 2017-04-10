Service lacking, laments reverend

A MEMBER of the Anglican clergy is of the opinion that service seems to be lacking in every sphere of life within society.

Rector of the Holy Innocents Anglican Church, Reverend Anthony Harewood, believes that there are many negative reports about service in Barbados’ society, as promises of quality service have been short lived.

Delivering a recent sermon at the St Thomas-based church, Reverend Harewood preached that there is currently a lackadaisical approach to service, and indicated that people who are involved in customer service appear to be sluggish and unfriendly, making those at the receiving end feel that “they are begging for something”, or not feel

appreciated.

“Sometimes these promises, after being made, are not heard of after so as to ascertain what is really happening, and this would normally result in there being disappointments, frustration, anger, and hopelessness being experienced among us as a people.

“To battle with these emotions would leave many feeling deceived, let down and burdened psychologically. There is coming a time in this same very Barbados, very soon, when promises will be made left, right and centre,” he said.

Reverend Harewood also noted that quality service is not only lacking within the wider society, but also in the church. He said it is the duty of Christians to live a life that is pleasing and acceptable in the sight of God.

He reminded the congregation that being of service to God, in sincerity and truth, is allowing his presence and his love to be reflected in their delivery of service.

“In addition to allowing God’s love to be a part of us and allowing God to use us, we must also be cognisant of the fact that the type of service we give would either bring honour to almighty God or discredit.

“For service in response to God’s command is about quality and about commitment at all times, even when the circumstances or the conditions are not favourable, we must be able to live up to the expectation,” he said.

(AH)