Senator speaks out against crime

Put down the guns.

That’s the appeal from Senator Reverend John Rogers to those persons in our society who are turning to weapons to resolve conflict.

The independent senator was speaking in the Upper House on Wednesday afternoon during the second day of debate on the 2019 Appropriation Bill, as he focused his attention on the spate of crime and violence being seen in Barbados, and raised concern about the prevalence of guns in this country.

“We see the young perpetrators, but who are the people putting these things into their hands. It is true that persons would say they have never seen a gun shoot itself, but if we have a system where our young people have not received the kind of guidance and the kind of nurturing that is necessary to help them to understand their place in this society; if we have drifted from the course that made this nation great, what we may well be seeing is that those at the lower level of the society, who do not yet have the ability to mask it, are just playing out the attitudes that the whole society has,” he said.

Reverend Rogers, while explaining that what is happening in our society today is nothing new, as societies are known to go adrift, gave the assurance that all is not lost and there is hope.

“Put down the guns, put down the weapons and come let us reason together. Come let us reason together, come let us get back on course. I really pray, Sir, that as we

experience the economic development that we are seeking in this country, running alongside that can be the social, philosophical and cultural development that is necessary to make sense of that economic growth,” he said.

Earlier, he had made the point that there is more to national development than economic viability, and that there are socio-cultural and philosophical dimensions to national development which must be in sync with economic development, if we are to make the best of the opportunities available to us. To that end, he said if Barbados is to capitalise on the economic recovery that is envisaged, then the country must get back on course socially, culturally and philosophically.

It is with that in mind, that he cautioned Government to be careful about touting its success too early. He made the point while noting that as a small open economy, Barbados is vulnerable to the vagaries of the international economy, including a slowdown in global growth, Brexit, rising oil prices and increasing political instability next door in Venezuela, which could also result in a boost in oil prices.

“I’ve highlighted that to make the point – do not find yourselves having a George W. Bush moment on the USS Abraham Lincoln by declaring mission accomplished, only to find that a decade later it is in a worse state. We must be mindful that we live in a region known for travel advisories and airport downgrades when we do not agree with certain groups on international policies. And at this time in the 21st century, our desire to get back on course, to reconnect ourselves to the social, philosophical and cultural underpinnings that made this nation great, the things that lead to self-actualisation can be construed as hostile, in a world where international bullying has become commonplace,” the senator stated.

Drawing on Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s words, he too is urging Barbadians to “stay the course”. He admitted that it will be tough, but it is not impossible. He made the point while also urging Barbadians to get “back on course” and realign with the principles that made us stand out as a “shining beacon” and “one of the greatest democracies on earth”. (JRT)