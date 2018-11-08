Scholarship and Exhibition winners announced

History has been made for The St. Michael School as this educational institution now has its first Barbados scholarship and exhibition winners.

Nathan Lovell earned a Barbados scholarship, while the two exhibition winners are Chloe Branker and Naresa McRwray-Williams.

The trio were among this year’s scholarship and exhibitions recipients announced yesterday during a briefing at the Erdiston Teachers’ Training College.

Addressing the gathering, which included the awardees and their relatives, Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Santia Bradshaw, commended the top achievers on their performance. She revealed that 23 students attained all grade ones in eight units of their programme and were awarded a Barbados Scholarship. This figure reflects a slight dip from last year when there were 26 scholarships.

Harrison College got 12 scholarships; Queen’s College 10; and The St. Michael School one.

Bradshaw further stated that there was “a 40.6 per cent increase in the number of Exhibition winners”. She added that “last year only 19 were awarded while this year we have 32 students qualifying for it”.

The breakdown is as follows: Harrison College received 10 Exhibitions, Queen’s College 17, Barbados Community College three and The St. Michael School two.

The Education Minister also shared that 40 of these 55 awards were given in the areas of Science and Technology, 13 were in any subject combination and one was in Theatre Arts. She urged all recipients to give back to the country.

“I think you would know that our mantra has been one where you focus very heavily on education and we believe that investing in young people, you are our greatest resource and only thing I would ask that all of you do for the investment that is being made in you is that you give back to your country. Wherever you may go, find a way to come back to Barbados and to use the knowledge that you have to give back to this country.”