Rough road ahead

Persons are being told to expect a certain level of discomfort within the coming years as the Government of Barbados seeks to reduce its debt.

This comment was made by Cleviston Haynes, Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, as he delivered remarks during a media briefing that took place at the Grande Salle yesterday morning.

Haynes announced that with the introduction of the Exchange Offer, they are hoping to have debt reduced to 60 per cent by 2033. However, in order to bring down this debt, Barbadians will need to commit to the process, but above all, the CDB will have to remain committed as well.

He revealed that one of the things they were looking to implement was a fiscal rule, which would have some sort of Parliamentary oversight so that if they set targets and were not meeting those targets, they would have someone to answer to and explain why they have not met those targets and show how they were going to put themselves back on track.

Under the Exchange Offer, Haynes gave an example of a person that would have invested BDS $100 000. He explained that by 2019, they would receive approximately BDS $3 076, however, the following years they could expect to receive BDS $12 000.

It is against this backdrop that he noted that the first year or so would be difficult for persons as this low figure was not something that they would have been expecting. He noted that this was a sacrifice that everyone was going to have to end up making in order to see the country flourish.

“If we want to get the economy back on a sustainable path, then it seems to me that this is the route that we have to pursue and so I am optimistic that the judgement of Barbadians, which has been good in the past, will be with us as we go through this difficult period,” he said.

“This is a difficult macro-economic situation, and this is the first time that we will be doing this debt restructuring. And it is only being done because it is considered the best option available. And at the end of the day that is what we want to be able to do; restore macro-economic stability.”