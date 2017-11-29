Rotary South reaches out to Arthur Smith Primary School

Reception classrooms at Arthur Smith Primary School are now freshly tiled thanks to The Rotary Club of Barbados South.

Focused on the health of the children, Club President Hiranand Thani initiated the project during the summer holiday, finishing just in time for the start of the 2017/2018 academic year.

“When I was shown this school, I realised this project was really a very special one. The classrooms for the children ages four to five were really in a bad state. Seeing the environment of the classrooms when the children ran around, I said that it is going to result in health issues for them inhaling the dust...We tiled the entire floor and the materials were donated by Marshall Trading who joined us on the project,” he stated.

Thani was speaking to members of the media yesterday after touring the classrooms, alongside visiting Rotary District 7030 Governor, Waddy Sowma.

Sowma commended the work of Rotary South noting that it fits perfectly with this year’s theme “Rotary: Making a Difference”.

“I am sure that this project as you see with the difference with the floors, makes a difference in the lives of the children,” he expressed.

“Also, this year for the District especially the focus is on education, so you can imagine having a project within a school... In fact, developing better circumstances for education is something dear to my heart.”

Principal Jennifer Hoyte took the opportunity to not only thank Rotary for their contribution, but the timeliness in which it was done.

“It was quite pleasant for the teachers and students to come into such spanking surrounding for the new term. I want to say thank you to the Rotary Club of Barbados South for their efforts in helping us to make the environment of our children a more friendly one, and one which would be better for their learning in the classroom,” she said. (TL)