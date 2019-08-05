To prepare for the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE), most students had to attend lessons. Yesterday, following the completion of the test, many students said that even though lessons were an annoying part of their preparations, they finally understood their value.

The students of the West Terrace Primary School and Eden Lodge Primary School sat the exam at Queen’s College, and were filled with relief to have the exam in their rear-view mirror.

Ten-year-old Aryton Carter of West Terrace Primary stated that the exam was easy, adding that his favourite part was the English paper. He hopes to go to Lester Vaughan in September.

Nieve Griffith, also of West Terrace, noted that she liked both subjects and she could not decide which was better, as she believes she did her best in both. She added that she wants to attend Combermere School.

Her friend, Taryn Bishop-Thompson, agreed with Griffith, noting that the exam was easy, and hoped to attend Alexandra School. For now though, she noted that she is not worrying about results, and is anxious to celebrate completing the exam by going to the movies.

Twin boys, Ade and Naem Philips, will be going to Port St. Charles with their class to celebrate completing the exam.

With a smile on his face, Ade noted that his favourite part of the day was the fact that the exam was finally over. He described the exam as an easy one, but believed that it would not have been if he did not go to lessons with his brother.

Mother of the twin boys, Kathy-Ann Savoury expressed that she was completely relieved that the exam was now over, adding that it was a little challenging as the exam approached, to get the boys to concentrate; however, she noted that they were able to focus and study and do their part.

“I know that they went in there and did their best,” she said, as she smiled at them.

Christopher Greenidge also expressed pride as he spoke on his daughter, Christianne Greenidge. He noted that once she was feeling confident, then he was confident about her performance.

(CLF)