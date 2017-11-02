Reduced hype for T&T Carnival

Not as many Barbadians are making early bookings for Trinidad Carnival as in previous years. So says Dale Layne, representative of Indar Weir Travel Centre. However, she did state that a lot of Barbadians are opting for cruise vacations.

Layne told The Barbados Advocate, “Barbadians are still going carnival, but not like in previous years, but this year at this time it seems lower than normal.

“However, a lot more Barbadians are enjoying cruising. They believe it is more value for money, and you get to explore different countries. Cruising is definitely high on the list.”

Trinidad Carnival will commence at the end of February.

The Barbados Advocate spoke to representatives from other travel agencies, who also echoed similar sentiments, that there is just not that hype for Trinidad Carnival this year, but it is still possible for those last minute bookings. Travel Agents have also argued that this is not a dying field.

Past President of the Travel Agents Association of Barbados, Anne Sealy, previously stated, “This is a misconception that travel agents will become dinosaurs because many persons don’t want the onerous and time-consuming efforts in navigating through options of flights. However, we have realised that for simple bookings, that persons turn to online bookings, but for more complex booking or connections they feel safer with a travel agent.

“Sometimes, in the long-run, some persons have realised the hard way they have paid more, because when you purchase online and you want to make changes because of an emergency, there are difficulties, and in many cases it can’t be changed and you have to purchase a new ticket.

“Credit card charges are higher than ticketing fees, and some airlines, when you do go to the counter to purchase a ticket, do charge ticketing fees.”

She maintained, “Travel agents build relationships with travellers to be there to guide them, [so that] especially when things go wrong, they can impact positively on a person’s travel experience.

“Agents offer more convenience and work for you if flights are cancelled to help you to rebook and navigate quickly out of a stressful situation. The nature of travelling is changing at a rapid pace. An agent’s role is not only there to book a flight, but agents advise on connections, economic, social and health issues.

“For example, you may book online and don’t notice you have to overnight and pay for a hotel, or you are going to Africa and don’t have a malaria vaccine... you will not be able to board the plane without that certificate or even the correct visa. These may be issues overlooked online.”

Many in the region have called for cheaper flights, and this is a major challenge when it comes to intraregional travel. It has been stated that a regional ferry could be the panacea to the cost challenges, however ,this long awaited ferry service is still not in action. (NB)