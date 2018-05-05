Protecting children, vulnerable in society a priority

THE Ministry of Social Care, Constituency Empowerment and Community Development and the Child Care Board (CCB) are committed to the development of policies, programmes and activities to empower and protect the vulnerable within society, especially children.

This reminder was made clear by Permanent Secretary in that Ministry, Janet Phillips, as she delivered the feature address at yesterday’s National Children’s Service, which

was held at the Western Light Church of the Nazarene, Oxnards, St James.

Phillips said Barbados has been a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child for 28 years and is guided by international benchmarks on the treatment of Barbados’ children. And, in January 2017, Barbados defended its position before the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, in Geneva Switzerland, a delegation which Phillips was a part of.

“Barbados was the only Caribbean country to be represented at that international forum and to present our successes and developments since the last reporting period. While there are areas in which improvements can be made, I am happy to relate that as a country we have a lot to be proud of as it relates to our children’s development,” she said.

Phillips said as Barbadians, children are owed a life free of violence and fear. She said the prevention of child abuse and neglect of children is a social responsibility that all must bear.

“Our efforts as a community will impact not only what happens today but they will also shape the future of our island. As adults and children you need to educate yourselves about the dangers that exist and seek to help when necessary,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary stressed that parents need to pay attention to children’s friends, including those online interactions.

The CCB as the Chief Executing Agency for matters relating to children will continue its national public education on the theme of Breaking the Silence on Children Abuse through its collaboration with its stakeholders namely UNICEF, the West Indies Cricket Board, Churches, the Ministry of Education, Community-Based Organisations, and other Government Departments.

In addition, the Board will continue its preventative initiatives as its Community Outreach to schools, Parent Teacher Associations, churches and community groups.

“The Child Care Board will also continue to address the issue of adolescents, cyber abuse, cyber bullying and its implications by conducting a series of interventions at primary and secondary schools using drama and the theatre arts as the modality for education.

“In addition, the Board will develop educational material which would assist the students in dealing with the issues associated with Cyber Abuse and Cyberbullying,” she said.

“The Board is also putting plans in place to provide a training opportunity for representatives of the Media in which Ethical Reporting Standards for matters involving Child Protection and Children would be addressed,” it was further stated. (AH)