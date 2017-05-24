Projects shaping up

BY September of this year, the multimillion dollar Police Station and Civic Centre in Cane Garden St. Thomas, will be completed.

This assurance has been given by Andrew Adams, construction manager of Innotech Services, during a tour of the new facilities, led by Attorney General and Minister of Home Affairs, Adriel Brathwaite, yesterday morning. Brathwaite noted that a $76 million ceiling was set for the project, adding that efforts were made to ensure that this budget was not exceeded.

Adams told the media that the project is currently around 65 per cent completed, and work is progressing well with the workmen in the finishing stages of construction, which will include tiling and the installation of hard ceiling structures, among others. Adams says there are some energy saving considerations, including the provision for natural lighting, solar water heaters, LED lights, and efficient air condition units, to prevent energy wastage.

Director of the National Insurance Department, Ian Carrington, said the National Insurance Board prides itself on bringing projects on time and in budget. He said this project was critical, recognising that citizen security is paramount.

Carrington also commended the level of craftsmanship on the project, which also includes a parking garage.

Registrar of the Supreme Court, Barbara Cooke-Alleyne, also expressed satisfaction with the speed and overall progress of the Court facility and the Police Station, which will ensure that the needs of St. Thomas are well serviced.

“We expect technology to be at its best, not only for the police, but the Court as well,” she said.

The large facility features male and female barracks area on the top floor, while the day to day operations of the RBPF will take place on the bottom floor. The building features an identification room and parade room, interview rooms, recreation room and a gym, to name a few.

Over at the new Worthing/ Hastings Police Station, work on the 13.2 million project was also said to be approximately 65 per cent completed and is expected to be finished by January 2018.

Project Manager National Insurance Board, George Holder and Kevin Turton, Site Manager ADC Building & Maintenance, highlighted the work being done on the Christ Church facility, including the female and male dormitories, interrogation room, female and male cells and a secure transfer area, to name a few. Holder anticipates that if any changes are to be made at this point, they would not be enough to make a significant impact on the budget. (JH)