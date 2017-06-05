Proactive approach needed

A proactive and not a reactive approach is necessary when it comes to data collection in this island.

This was the advice that Labour Management Advisor at the Barbados Employers Confederation (BEC), Melony James, gave at the REA Envirohealth International – International Labour Organisation’s World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2017, under the theme of ‘Optimise the Collection and Use of OSH Data’, held recently in the conference room upstairs Sky Mall.

She said that having a proactive approach would ensure that we can prevent accidents and illnesses from occurring in the first place, while a reactive approach means that we are now responding to these incidents after they have taken place.

Furthermore, a change in the focus of the information collected would also result in a change in the mindset of persons who strive to achieve their best, and are therefore are not ashamed to report data because they are reporting on their successes and not their failures.

“In Barbados, we tend to focus on reactive monitoring of data as opposed to proactive monitoring. Proactive data collection focuses on the actions taken to prevent the occurrence of accidents and illnesses, while reactive data collection focuses on the failure as a consequence of the occurrence of accidents and illnesses. A shift in the emphasis of the type of data collected can also lead to a greater contribution to collection of data. If we focus more on what we are doing to ensure safety and less on what we did wrong, we can shift the mindset and create a population of people who want to do well to ensure they can report their successes as opposed to the possible sense of shame attached to data collection.”

The BEC Labour Management Advisor stated that Barbados needs to produce more research, and the research that is carried out is done with the mentality where some departments and sectors do not want to share information with other persons in the same organisation, she said.

James said that if they were to share this information, then this would contribute towards the development of an effective occupational safety and health (OSH) plan and a positive safety and healthy environment.

“As a nation, we have the ability to produce more research, but we currently research in silos and sectoral information remains unshared. The proactive research method can aid in the development of our national OSH plan and creation of a positive safety and health culture. Collaboration on OSH data collection is key, and it is time for all members of the social partnership to recognise our value and contribution to ensuring the success of our national and organisational OSH programmes.”