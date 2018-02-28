PRISON WARNING

DO not be mistaken!

This is the message Superintendent of Prisons, Lt. Col. John Nurse, has for those young people who seem to believe that HMP Dodds is a bed of roses.

Recently, a number of offenders have been highlighted by the media handcuffed, walking through the courtyards with police officers at their side, but smiling and appearing to be happy that they are off to prison.

But, according to Lt. Col. Nurse, the attitude of the accused changes as soon as their stay at the St Philip-based correctional facility begins.

He said young people must understand that being sent to prison means that they have lost their freedom, the ability to determine when they are going to get up, and even when and what they will eat.

“There are so many freedoms that you sacrifice. So the moment of glamorisation at the court – because you have been sent up to prison and you can wave at your friends and so on – comes to an end very quickly once you get inside that bus. You are now under the control of the Barbados Prison Service and you have lost a significant amount of your freedom,” he warned.

“The photographs or the scenes that you see at the courts are new people coming to prison. I don’t think you ever see any new person coming off of one of those vehicles at my reception area, smiling and waving.

“It is completely different when you come to prison. So all of those youngsters who glamorise prison because of what they see on television, are sadly mistaken,” he added.

The head of the Barbados Prison Service, delivered the serious message, as he spoke to members of the media, following a promotion ceremony, held at the facility, yesterday.

As it relates to Barbados’ crime situation, Lt. Col. Nurse noted that it is not only repeat offenders engaging in illegal acts, but also new offenders. He suggested that there will always be repeat offenders; a fact which he said has a lot to do with the type of environment the individual returns to when they are released from prison.

However, Lt. Col. Nurse is of the opinion that research must be done to determine why the recidivism rate is high in Barbados, rather than just attempting to put blame on repeat offenders.

“Not justifying repeat offending, but suggesting that there must be a whole holistic view and approach to determining what is leading to criminal activity,” he advised.

Nevertheless, the head said that the Service work with offenders from the time they are sent to Dodds by the law courts. He noted that while the service attempts to address the rehabilitative needs of each offender, lack of resources sometimes cause limitations.

“But, we have been doing a significant amount of work with our prisoners. We do also have a number of volunteers that come from the community and help us with our work with the prisoners.

“So it is not only what the Prison Service is doing, but what all the other volunteers and churches and so on are doing with us to help prepare people for leaving.

“But I go back to the point that I am making. We can do so much here, but then what happens when that individual is in the community. That in large part leads to the relapse where a relapse occurs,” he said. (AH)