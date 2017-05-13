Potential being stifled

IT is not quiet change that is going to take Barbados forward, but a bold step into a new development model, involving a solidarity approach, is required.

In fact, Development Economist, Marsha Caddle, would tell you that Barbados has educated and nurtured a generation of young people who are ready to take their country forward on the path to development.

“...Who are ready to take what we learn and what we love about Barbados and what we are able to create to the world. But we are being stifled.

“The potential for development and well-being and wealth and happiness and fulfilment of an entire generation of Barbadians is being oppressed, much like it was in the time of Sir Grantley,” Caddle said.

The economist, who is the Barbados Labour Party Candidate for St. Michael South Central, made the remarks as she delivered the feature address at the Grantley Adams Memorial Lecture, Grand Salle, Tom Adams Financial Centre, on Thursday.

The topic for the lecture was: “Survive or transform?”, why it’s now or never for a new development model in Barbados.

Caddle said it is the spirit of Sir Grantley, as he embarked on the process of transformation, that asked the packed Grand Salle to leave with. She made reference to the BLP’s 1944 manifesto, which she said represents the understanding that what Barbados will need for development is freedom.

“Freedom from fear, freedom of speech, freedom of religion . . . and that people have basic needs that the state must meet. Those needs will vary; the basic needs that people had in 1944 are quite different than the basic needs that people will have today.

“But the freedom people require to realise their productive capacities, to live their lives that they value, that remains,” she said. (AH)