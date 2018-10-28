Barbadians are being encouraged to share positive messages about this island’s youth on social media rather than those which promote negativity.

Chief Justice Sir Marston Gibson pointed out that too often negativity is spread via social media channels.

Using yesterday’s annual Barbados Boy Scouts Association’s promotion parade as an example of a positive youth initiative, the Chief Scout told the gathering in attendance at its conclusion in Queen’s Park that it should be shared across social media.

“I hope that events such as this will find its way on your social media. If you have taken photographs and you are taking movies, send these movies out; show some positive images of the young people of Barbados. There is still a lot of good in our youth and with the help of government and more important, even with the help of the other G – the help of God, we will be much better off and we will improve.”

Sir Marston further stated that all is not lost and urged persons “to try a little harder and ensure that our boys join organisations like the Boy Scouts because the result of joining those organisations are that they instil in you values which will be down to you benefit for your entire life”.

Also speaking about the benefits to be derived from joining an organisation such as the Barbados Boy Scouts Association was Minister of Youth and Community Empowerment, Adrian Forde. He implored more parents and guardians to encourage their boys to become involved in the association. He also lauded the association’s present membership and urged them to continue the good work, since being involved in scouts would ensure they are prepared for the world of work and they are well-rounded individuals.