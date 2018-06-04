positive signs

Recent figures show that the average age of local farmers – which once stood above 50 years – is on the decline, a fact that Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS) James Paul says is a blessing for the agricultural sector.

Speaking to The Barbados Advocate recently, Paul said the BAS has over the years been seeing this in action, given the number of young people that have been choosing to be a part of the annual agricultural exhibition – Agrofest. In fact, he said that Agrofest, together with state sponsored efforts to encourage youth to embrace farming, have definitely helped to push the youth towards agriculture.

“It has been said the average age of farmers in this country is under 40, and that I believe speaks in no small part to the success of Agrofest which has been able to attract younger farmers than previously. Through Agrofest we have been able to show the wider population not only what the sector has to offer, but the myriad of opportunities that are available for people to be gainfully employed,” he said.

The BAS CEO added, “Even in the membership programme at the BAS I am seeing a younger and younger farmer coming in, and this is across the board.”

Paul said not only are these young people getting involved in the growing of fruits and vegetables, but getting into rearing livestock as well.

The agriculturalist believes that if this continues, the future of the agricultural sector in this country will be on the sound footing and in fact could regain its former glory. Moreover, he said if that should occur and there is more access to locally grown produce, it could result in the local agro-processing sector also blossoming, providing another avenue for persons to work and an opportunity for Barbados to increase exports within and outside of the region.

“With the current economic challenge we are facing, people are being encouraged to come up with ways to keep valuable foreign exchange here and to grow more of what we eat because the fact is Government does not have all the solutions. Also, there has been quite a push towards entrepreneurship and people are recognising that in agriculture there is an opportunity for them to go into business for themselves and to do it relatively successfully,” he said.

Paul, reiterating that he is heartened that the youth are coming on board noted that many are coming with innovative ideas that can, if implemented, improve the way things are done. He made the point while contending that the efforts to show persons that farming is not just the use of a hoe and spade; it is also very technical work.

“An increase in the numbers is good and together with the innovative practices being utilised, it will definitely make a difference for agriculture in Barbados,” he said. (JRT)