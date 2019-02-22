PM: Youth need our support and guidance

In the past decade, there was more of a focus on giving contracts to “big people” rather than on providing opportunities for the youth.

Insisting that developing and guiding the young people must become a priority of government, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley urged the entire country to get involved, as this group has been allowed to go awry creating the issues now being experienced.

“We found jobs for the big people, we made sure contracts would come for the big people, and we forgot that the youngsters were there needing our support and our guidance, and that things left to their own devices do what? They very often go awry, and we are paying the price now. We are paying the price in a way that we have to pull back. Pulling back requires each of us in this country to go beyond our duty to country, to family, to self and to community and to recognise that we all have a duty to be able to raise this village, to raise these children and raise this family called Barbados,” she highlighted.

Addressing yesterday’s opening ceremony of the two-day annual conference of the Barbados Association of Office Professionals at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, she pointed out that prior to the last ten years, almost $5 million was spent yearly on training youth in culture and sports “to complement what they learnt in schools, to teach them that they have to play together and to know that I may be older than I may beat you in a game, but I still have to respect you- basic things in life that makes us work better.”

Saying it was not too late for the society, the PM highlighted that at every level there must be Leadership, commitment, team work and a willingness to say ‘I don’t know but I want to learn’.

“If we have children that are ambling along without any guidance then they will just go anywhere and we need to be able to speak to them firmly.”

She therefore appealed to parents and extended families to guide, discipline and love youth, especially those between the 15-21 age group, who are often full of doubt and need this affection desperately. (JMB)