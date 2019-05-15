PM: No quick fix

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has again reiterated that there is no quick fix to Barbados’ economic woes.

“We were elected not for a quick fix, not for a feel good atmosphere immediately. That’s what we want to get on a sustainable basis. We were elected to stop the rot. We were elected to fix a country, and that is why we will take decisions that may not always be the most immediately popular, but which ultimately will be committed to putting this country on the correct path,” she stressed.

At the time, she was in the Lower House paying tribute to former Parliamentarian and High Commissioner to Canada, Evelyn Greaves, who passed away last September.

“Edward Evelyn Greaves was a decent man,” she stressed, further describing him as a stalwart within the labour movement, who understood the conventions of the system in which he served.

“He understood that government was a continuum, regardless of if the people voted for you or not,” she underlined.

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing, Lands and Rural Development George Payne called Greaves an “all-rounder”.

“The full impact of his contribution was felt when he became Minister of Housing. In these Chambers, he was not a member of the Democratic Labour Party, He was a Barbadian first,” he stated, urging others to take a leaf from Greaves’ book.

Minister in the Ministry of Transport, Works and Maintenance, and MP for St. Lucy, Peter Phillips, recalled growing up in that parish where Greaves had served as its representative for 18 years.

“He was a decent person, regardless of the political divide, never holding grudges but always willing to work with you,” Phillips said before pledging his commitment to fulfilling Greaves’ desire to refurbish the St. Clements Primary School.

(JMB)