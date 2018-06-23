PM: Development must be brought into the 21st century

It is time for development in Barbados to be brought into the 21st century.

This is the view of Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, who made this call as she addressed the groundbreaking ceremony of Harmony Hall Green, which took place recently.

“It is about time that we bring development into the 21st century in Barbados,” she said.

“This country’s entire development has been premised on things that may no longer be relevant or, if relevant, may be capable of resolution because of technological and engineering developments.”

The Prime Minister revealed that starting next week Monday, she proposes to meet with all the major developers in the country in an attempt to understand where their developments are, what obstacles are currently blocking them, and to figure out what needs to be addressed so that Barbados can see the kind of growth it needs.

“I therefore propose that from Monday right through to Thursday that I will be meeting with all of the developers of major developments in this country to have those conversations, some will be easy and some will be difficult and I’m not excluding anyone, and therefore for the record that includes the developers of the Hyatt,” she said.

Additionally, she revealed that as per her indication last week, they are going to be reviewing the Town and Country Planning Act Legislation, as well as the zoning of water in the country.

“We are going to address all of the issues because Barbados must be a place that development must take place, but at the same time the rules of fairness and transparency will be respected in everything that we do,” she said.

“We will be broadcasting and streaming those meetings. They will be normal meetings, nothing fancy, but we feel that Barbadians have a right to hear those discussions that will be taking place among the public planners, the private planners, the allied stakeholders in the construction agencies, and of course ordinary Barbadians who are the persons who have to use the system of Town and Country Planning.”