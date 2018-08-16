PAY HIKE Unfair

Opposition Senator Caswell Franklyn has taken issue with the pay increase being given to public servants, contending that it should have been structured in a way that those at the lower end would have received a bigger pay hike than the “pittance” they will be getting.

Speaking in the Upper House yesterday morning as they debated the Resolution to approve the Public Service (General) Order, 2018, he contended that to institute the increase as five per cent across the board means that those who require it the most are in essence receiving the least money.

“Over the years, Sir, we have had situations where with salary increases you would get a large increase at the bottom and a small one at the top. This salary revision here now, I understand it will cost the Government $60 million, there was no harm in juggling those figures so that the people at the bottom – Z38 in the public service scale, the general workers, the maids, the messengers – those people could get a little bit more and the people at the top could get a little bit less,” he maintained.

Senator Franklyn’s comments came as he explained that for those at the bottom of the scale the five per cent increase will equate to the “princely sum” of $96.84, while those at the very top will be raking in hundreds. He went on to say that if then one takes into consideration the Garbage and Sewage Contribution, which persons will be required to pay through their water bills from this month, that increase is cut by almost half.

“It is not fair to them. They waited ten years, five revisions… and in all those years you gave them basically half of one per cent, per year at the bottom… In this salary revision, people who need the money least of all [will be] getting a whopping sum; at the level of the permanent secretary he is going to get $616.36 and the Prime Minister is going to get $846.56. They don’t need it. The people at the bottom [are] who really need the money, the fellow that is getting the $96, who has children to send to school, who got a mortgage to pay, who in some instances getting in trouble for not coming to work, not because they don’t want to work, but because he ain’t got enough bus fare,” he said.

Franklyn, who is a trade unionist, is adamant that given the tough economic situation and the reality that persons have faced of increased taxes over the last few years, those at the bottom have been hardest hit, but the pay increase has failed to remedy that situation.

“You came and took off one of the taxes, but then you put on just as much or more, so these people are not in any better po-sition. So when you say bear with us, the people don’t got nothing to bear with, the people at the bottom need more,” he maintained.

The Opposition Senator further called for an increase in the travel allowance for public servants such as court marshals, arguing that a number of factors including the increases in fuel are resulting in them paying out times more than before. He made the comments while noting that under the last administration, travel allowance was taxed.

“Not the fellows who get travel as a perk, I am talking about the people who actually travel in the performance of their duties. Right now public servants are travelling and subsiding the Government because the cost of the gasoline and of course the potholes that make me buy bottom arms… The maintenance of that car far outweighs the amount of money you give me for travelling. So they must fix the travelling rate,” he maintained.

