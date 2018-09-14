Outpatient hope

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Barbados is hoping to establish an outpatient facility in Barbados to provide care for children with cystic fibrosis and other respiratory diseases.

President and Founder, Michael Turton, said this is one of the future goals of the charity which has been in existence for the past five years.

“Our long-term goal is to have an outpatient facility in Barbados that can care to not only to children in Barbados but the wider Caribbean, and not only [those] with cystic fibrosis, but all respiratory diseases… It is kind of a plug for health tourism because now we are bringing in people and it can pay for itself.”

Turton was speaking on the sidelines of a recently held Thank-You Cocktail Reception hosted by the charity at the private residence of one of its members.

He said the Foundation has a short-term goal to build awareness of the disease and raise funds, and it has “done quite well with that and we continue to do that”.

He further shared the medium-term goal of the charity is to “have paediatricians become paediatric pulmonologists.

“There are paediatricians here but there are none that have done the post-graduate degree in pulmonology and that is something we are pushing for. So we are encouraging paediatricians to come on board or make themselves available to do the post-graduate [study]. There is a pharmaceutical company that said that they will be willing to assist in that area, so in terms of the cost, once we get that going, I don’t think it is going to be a challenge. We don’t have to depend on government.”

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Barbados President said the charity so far has taken steps in an effort to see the medium-term goal become a reality. He said they have communicated with the Head of Paediatric Department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the University of the West Indies and the former Health Minister.