optimistic outlook

BARBADOS’ investment rating is expected to improve before the end of this year.

That is according to Dr. Kevin Greenidge, who at the same time indicated that Government is looking at a number of options which could be used to assist pensioners who have been affected by the debt restructuring programme.

Reacting to some queries voiced in the public that investors may in the future shy away from Government instruments, the economist said he has no concerns that this would be the case.

Barbados has endured a series of downgrades, with the last one being a selective downgrade coming after the country postponed a debt repayment that was due in June this year.

However, Greenidge stated, “The investment community is already looking and evaluating what the Government is doing. Already the sentiment is that the investment grade is going to go back up a notch, and the institutional investors will invest.”

Dr. Greenidge, Adviser to the Government on its Barbados Economic Recovery Transformation (BERT) programme, said that Government is working on a plan to assist the pensioners and that there are quite a few options which will be made available.

These plans, Dr. Greenidge pointed out, will be revealed in due course.

One of these could be a buy back of some of that debt. Another is that because arrears are being repaid to the National Insurance Scheme, that entity can become liquid which creates a demand-supply opportunity for both individuals and the NIS.

He said that pensioners who participated in the programme now have a new instrument.

Explaining how that works, Dr. Greenidge said that persons holding the new instruments will recover the principal, plus interest on that amount, although it would be about 25 per cent less.

The economist stated that the drawback which Government is dealing with is that the maturity has been lengthened and that in some instances persons were expecting the full amount and given their age, would wish to have the money soon. (JB)