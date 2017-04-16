Oistins fish festival celebrates 40 years

SINCE its inception in 1977 the Oistins Fish festival has earned its place as one of the most creative of Barbados’ seven major national festivals, becoming a model for other neighbouring CARICOM states.

This is the view of Prime Minister the Rt Hon Freundel Stuart as he delivered the featured address at the opening ceremony of the festival in the Oistins Bay Gardens yesterday evening.

The Prime Minister, while commending the 40 uninterrupted years of the festival, also highlighted the contribution of Stella, Lady St. John, who in collaboration with community groups, led by the Hill Tops Group, conceptualised the event.

He also stressed the role of former parliamentary representative the late Sir Harold St. John, saying no discussion of post-Independence Oistins would be complete without reference to his role in its transformation.

“I have been discussing with the present Member of Parliament for the area, the Honourable John Boyce, the most fitting way in which I think that the life, the times and the contribution of the late Sir Harold Bernard St. John QC, should be memorialised. The Cabinet will be pronouncing on that matter very shortly.”

The Prime Minister revealed that for the calendar year 2016, approximately 118 456 kilograms in fish landings were recorded.

“The annual fish landing is about half of the local fish supply, with our consumption of fish estimated at 24 to 30 kilograms per year. An estimated 1 000 private sector fishing vessels are involved in the local fishing industry with the fleet value of these assets estimated at $96 million.

“My government is nonetheless aware that over the past three years here in Oistins there have been some challenges with the landing jetty, resulting in the reduction of recorded fish landed at the Berinda Cox Fish Market.

“Solutions to the damaged landing jetty are being actively pursued and I am assured that the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Fisheries and Water Resource Management in consultation with the Coastal Zone Management Unit is working hard on getting the required remedial works done to restore the jetty to being an acceptable and highly functional facility once again.”

The Prime Minister said despite the various challenges, he remains confident than an ‘all hands on deck’ approach will result in the generation of new employment and livelihood opportunities in the sector, converting weaknesses into strength for capacity building, exploiting opportunities and protecting against threats.

He said that the strategy of the organisers was to ensure that the economic benefits of the festival are distributed among ordinary Barbadians is to be praised. “Oistins has gone from the export of sugar and other commodities in its earliest days to an existence in which fisheries plays a central role.

“Our fisheries sector provides both investment and employment opportunities contributing to national food security, income generation, social well-being, foreign exchange earnings and employment.”

He said it is heartening to note that the stalls within the fishing complex, which are mainly managed by fisher folk and their families during the festival, are more than 90 per cent operated by low-income persons from surrounding districts. (JH)