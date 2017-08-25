Official: CXC not in the business of failing students

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is not in the business of failing their students.

This is according to Cleveland Sam, assistant registrar of public information and customer service with the CXC, who spoke with the media yesterday morning.

“CXC does not do anything to disadvantage the student; in fact, it’s quite the opposite. We try to put mechanisms in place so that students can gain the grade. There’s also an appeal process if students feel like they have been aggrieved or wrongfully given a grade that they do not deserve,” he said.

Alluding to the issue at a secondary school where students recently received ‘ungraded’ marks, Sam explained that when CXC gives students this result it means that one of the components of the examination has not been received by CXC.

“There’s a Paper 1, which is a multiple choice, a Paper 2, which is the structured, answered questions and the SBAs [School-Based Assessments]. If the SBA component of the examination has not been received by CXC, then the student is given ‘ungraded’,” he said.

He expressed that this could have happened for various reasons, either the students may have done the SBA and the school may not have submitted it; or the school may have submitted the SBA and it was not received by CXC. He assured that once this was established, CXC, along with the local registrar, in this case Barbados, would investigate the matter to see where the SBA is and whether it was done. He added that if the SBA was done, it will be graded and the student will be given the grade as this was “the general policy in relation to students receiving ungraded”.

“We are not in the business of failing students, or making students’ lives miserable, we want them to succeed and achieve. And hence, this is why we’ve put various mechanisms in place to ensure that the students are not disadvantaged. So once the investigation is completed and CXC finds out that the student is not at fault or the student would have done his or her work and it was submitted, we would try our best to ensure that the student receives a grade,” he assured.