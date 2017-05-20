NOT AT RISK!

Attorney General and Minister of Home Affairs, Adriel Brathwaite is adamant that the closure of the Weston Fire Station is not putting the safety of the people living in the north of this island in jeopardy.

He made this clear yesterday evening as he delivered the feature address at the reopening of the Arch Hall Fire Station, St. Thomas and the opening of the Barbados Fire Academy. Minister Brathwaite told the audience – which included Member of Parliament for St. Thomas, Cynthia Forde and Chief Fire Officer, Errol Maynard – that the reopened Arch Hall Fire Station will address any issues caused by the closure of the Weston office.

“Yes we had to close Weston, but it is unfair and uncharitable for anyone to suggest that in fact that people in the north are more at risk because of the closure at Weston. In fact, two tenders will be here continuously [and] with the Academy you would actually have personnel here on a continuous basis, so I can assure my friends on the other side, and I can assure Barbados generally that the safety of the persons in the north of the island will be in no way compromised as a result of the closure of the Weston Station,” he said.

Given that, he indicated if all goes to plan, it is likely that the level of service in that part of the island will be enhanced.

“I just want to make that point because I do not wish anyone to be of the opinion that we took a reckless decision in terms of the closing of Weston, or that we would compromise the health and safety of Barbadians,” the Attorney General stated.

His comments came just moments after he disclosed that in a matter of weeks, the Barbados Fire Service should be in possession of three additional fire tenders to help in the execution of its duties. He said that this was achieved even in the face of the fiscal challenges being experienced in this country, as Government was not prepared to renege on its responsibility to keep the Service functioning efficiently and effectively.

The Home Affairs Minister noted that the vehicles, part of a $5 million upgrade of equipment for the Fire Service should in place by the end of the June. With that in mind, he said if financing permits, he hopes with the new equipment, to have a new mechanical workshop at Seawell, starting within the next year, to undertake maintenance of the equipment.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that the equipment is well maintained. Yes we have a relationship with Angloco who comes in from time to time to service the equipment but we want to take over more of that responsibility ourselves,” he said. (JRT)