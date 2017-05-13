New mural unveiled at Lawrence T. Gay

Despite yesterday morning’s dreary weather, there were enough bright smiles to make up for the lack of sunshine as a new mural was unveiled at Lawrence T. Gay Primary School.

Community Officer, Sergeant Christopher Griffith revealed that the mural – which was designed by Patrick Craigwell – was unveiled as a part of the institution’s 35th anniversary celebrations. He said it is fitting that the school is celebrating 35 years in the month that is also dedicated to children.

He noted that the aim of the Royal Barbados Police Force, through his Station Sergeant, was to depict ways in which they would look to save the community children through four different disciplines or avenues, such as sports, opportunities, culture and care.

To show the discipline of sports, Griffith revealed that the mural displayed football, road tennis, cricket, netball and a few others sporting activities that the school’s students take part in.

To depict the avenue of opportunities, he explained that the mural portrayed various businesses and hoped that it would inspire business persons to assist the school in giving the young people the chance to come into their organisations and see what their potential future could look like, so that they have a goal to work towards from a young age.

In terms of culture, Griffith noted that the mural contained the flag of Barbados, cane cutters, hopscotch and a few other cultural icons.

Finally, he explained that they believed that care began at home and the church which is why the mural had images of parents and a church building.

“You would also notice the policeman in the corner and that is because the neighbourhood watch or community officer is very vital in any community,” he said.

The Sergeant revealed that the mural was painted by Patrick Craigwell, Sade Arthur, some teachers and children during their lunch period.

“So we want to say thank you to all those children and persons who helped as well as the Ministry of Education who gave us the permission to paint on the wall,” he said.