New chairman named

IAN Gooding-Edghill, Member of Parliament for St. Michael West Central, is the new Chairman of the Transport Board.

This announcement was made by Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, as she delivered remarks during the May Day celebrations yesterday at Solidarity House.

Mottley revealed that following the resignation of the former Chairman on Tuesday evening, she immediately asked Gooding-Edghill to take up the mantle.

“Yesterday, the chairman resigned and I accepted it through my minister. I have asked Ian Gooding-Edghill, who is a former chairman of the Transport Board and who is more than capable of meeting the obligations and the task of chairman, to…accept that position and he has agreed, and I expect that he will work with the Board with immediate haste to help correct this unfortunate situation,” she said.

Highlighting the fact that in 2008 the then Government boasted of having 250 buses, to the current Government inheriting just over 50 working buses, the PM noted this was an unfortunate situation, adding that at the same time, they saw a number of privately-owned permits in the country move from 500 to 750.

“We are more than capable of solving these problems and I have asked the Chairman and Board of the Transport Authority to work ... with the public and private resources, because our obligation is to make sure that buses run to time, buses run to route and that we help those who need the most help as they go forward in paying the bus fare,” she said.

“We heard you and we have given you the discounts that will give you the opportunity on a volume basis to go back from $3.50 to $3. We heard you and we realise that children on the ZRs and privately owned will pay $2.50, because the Government does not pay for them unless they are going to come into the transport augmented programme.”

With Gooding-Edghill at the helm, Mottley hopes that the issues associated with the Transport Board are solved. (CLF)