NEVER FORGET!

Some Barbadians seem not to fully appreciate the significance of celebrating this country’s Independence.

Minister of Creative Economy, Culture and Sports, John King, called attention to this issue recently during a press briefing held at St. Ann’s Fort to discuss activities for Barbados’ 52nd Anniversary Independence Parade, to be held on November 30 this year.

“For those of you who are parents and those of you who take note of what has been happening in Barbados over a number of years, there seems to be a large disconnect about the importance and the real significance of Independence as a celebration,” Minister King pointed out.

“One of the things that has been creeping into our society, which I find a little bit disturbing, is that even now as we speak about Independence and Independence celebrations, there is on radio a continuous bombardment of Christmas music and we are beginning to lose, in my eyes, that part of not just our history, but a part of us that we should never ever forget.

“A part of us that is going to drive the progress of this country and that drive is going to be done by our young people. And those are the ones when most of us are gone, [who] are going to have to take up the banner. Those are the ones who Independence has to mean something to and hence the move to get our young people involved,” he stated.

(RSM)