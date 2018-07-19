NCC’s Operation SOS commences

THE 2018 edition of the National Conservation Commission’s (NCC) Operation SOS “Save Our Selves” summer programme got off to a big splash yesterday.

Speaking during the opening ceremony on Browne’s Beach, NCC’s General Manager, Keith Neblett announced that this year, the programme will accommodate approximately 100 persons – ten years and over – including 20 Fire Service Cadets.

Operation SOS will be hosted over a six-week period at Brownes Beach, near the beach facility. It started on July 16 and will culminate on August 29, 2018. Training is scheduled for Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

“On completion, it is expected that participants should be able to swim, to save themselves, identify and understand some of the threats that may be encountered in the aquatic environment.

“Participants are also expected to leave with a greater understanding and respect for the marine environment gained by daily physical contact with the environment and through lectures and discussions on pertinent marine and aquatic topics,” Neblett said.

The ability to swim is not only a great way to keep fit; it is a lifesaving skill which is an important preventative measure in relation to accidental drowning. Swimming is a life skill that can prove to be very useful throughout one’s life. Additionally, knowledge of the aquatic environment and how to be safe in and around it is essential for all beach users and citizens generally; especially those residing on an island of approximately 166 square miles.

The NCC, as part of its community outreach programmes will once again be hosting Operation S.O.S. The programme is a learn to swim one for persons ten years and older, which includes discussions on drowning prevention, the do’s and don’ts of water safety, understanding currents, understanding & interpreting flags, beach signage, wind and waves.

The programme is designed to acquaint participants with the experience of ocean swimming and its hazards, while exposing them to an environment that will teach respect for the marine environment in order to promote more responsible behaviours.

The NCC Lifeguard Service, which is the vanguard drowning prevention in Barbados will be facilitating the programme. This year’s programme comes on the heels of the recently concluded Swim for Life and Lifesaving Instructor training and Certification Course, facilitated by D’Almada of the Lifesaving Society of Canada. This formed an integral part of the Commission’s efforts to rebuild capacity of the Lifeguard Service through the training of eight members of the service to the level of lifeguard Instructor. (AH)