Media must be a ‘vigilant watchdog’

THE media is an important cog in the wheel of democracy.

This is the view of Cynthia Barrow-Giles, author of new book “The National Integrity System and Governance in The Commonwealth Caribbean”, which was facilitated by the Carib Research Publication Inc., in collaboration with the Department of Government Sociology and Social Work.

Speaking at the official book launch, which was in the 3Ws Pavilion at the Cave Hill Campus on Monday night, Barrow-Giles acknowledged that there has been an “unabashed brutal lashing of the media” across the Caribbean. However, she stressed that media practitioners should see themselves as a vigilant watchdog for the public good against abuses.

According to the senior lecturer, the role of the media is even more critical in the context where the political system lacks adequate checks and balances.

She lamented however that the watchdog role is too often muzzled.

“What are the consequences then for the integrity of our governance system? With regards to the external environment, far too often, laws have been enacted that potentially have created a major financial problem for media organisations and so unfortunately they must tread cautiously given the risks involved even when the substance of a news story is accurate.”

“This has had a domino or snowballing impact, leading to a viewpoint that the media is essentially weak, timid, subservient and easily manipulated by power brokers, that the media as watchdog, the fourth estate, ought to resist.”

Barrow-Giles added that it is also unhealthy to a democracy and the integrity of system when members of the media are unnecessarily criticised and attempts made to belittle journalists who on a daily basis bring the attention to the public that they ordinarily would not be able to gather.

“Make no mistake, corruption flourishes when our voices are silent and the pen is not lifted,” she stated. (JH)