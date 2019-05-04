May day here to stay

While concerns are being raised from within the business community as to the number of public holidays on Barbados’ calendar, one trade union is sending a clear message that May Day is here to stay.

“There is a discussion ongoing that in Barbados there are too many bank holidays, too many occasions that workers are not working, and that if they work, they get premium pay. And when you hear discussions like that coming up you know what is likely to follow? A consideration that you need to repeal some of them,” General Secretary of the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) Toni Moore stated.

Noting that her union has fought diligently over the years to ensure that Independence Day and May Day especially were public holidays, she stressed, “We want to send a message to the powers that be, that on May Day we will celebrate our day; not working or slaving away behind any counter, but we are going to celebrate our day as workers.”

She made the comments yesterday while speaking to the media on the union’s upcoming May Day event, urging all workers to come out and help bolster the message of this celebration.

With no walk scheduled this year, she said the focus was being placed on families and assured that the free event themed ‘Revive, Re-energise’ will feature a host of activities geared towards a fun day for all.

These include: a Kids Zone, Flea Market, Exhibitions Showcase, Karaoke, Cook-Off, Mixology Competition, Raffle for a trip to St. Lucia with accommodation, giveaways and performances by Sweet Soca Monarch Lil Rick, with deejay entertainment by Alvin Toppin later in the evening.

Speaking on the opinions voiced by some members of the public on the low visibility of the union in the past months, Moore insisted “The BWU is not an organisation that goes flat, we just step back, introspect and see what we can do different when situations turn to lift spirits and that is what it has been about. We are not an organisation that is about survival, but we are about thriving with passion and compassion to people and that is in part what this day is all about.” (JMB)